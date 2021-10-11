  • October 11, 2021
Oil Price Hike and Bath Depreciation Worry Thai Government

Thai Baht coins. Photo: anan2523 (Pixabay).




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) expressed concern about the increasing oil prices and the depreciation of the Thai currency, while asking the government to carefully manage these worrying issues as they will put tremendous pressure on Thailand’s slow economic growth dampened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman of the FTI Supant Mongkolsuthree explained that higher oil prices will increase production cost and prices of goods, while a sluggish economy will partly affect the baht’s value.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



