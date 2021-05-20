Heavy overnight rain brings localized flooding in Pattaya





Heavy rain in Pattaya and Banglamung last night caused localized flooding on many Pattaya and Banglamung roads, as well as brought many vehicles to a literal halt across the city.

The heavy downpour lasted for about two hours after starting around 10:00 P.M. Significantly deep water was found on road surfaces in Soi Khao Talo and on Sukhumvit Road, causing traffic delays and seeing multiple small vehicles, including motorbikes, become stuck in rising floodwaters. Due to Covid-19 restrictions that currently see nightlife and entertainment venues closed, however, traffic was lighter than usual for this time of the evening which lessened the overall impact.

By GoongNang(GN)

