May 20, 2021

Bail denied for drunken police officer who shot noodle vendor on Bangla

Street vendor cooking noodles

A street vendor cooks noodles. Photo: U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meagan Schutter/Released.


PHUKET: Pornthep Channarong, the corporal with the Phuket Provincial Police who was drunk off-duty when he shot 25-year-old noodle vendor Aroon Thongplab in the stomach on Bangla Rd, Patong, in February, has been denied the right to post bail.

The Phuket Provincial Court made its ruling yesterday (May 19).

Bangkok lawyer Kerdphol Kaewkerd, who is providing free legal assistance to Mr Aroon’s wife, Kulthida Chananan, confirmed the news today (May 20).

