SHINee’s Taemin Tops iTunes Charts With ‘Advice’





The long-awaited return of the youngest SHINee member and the last before his mandatory service blew up worldwide charts right after the release of the album “Advice” on 18 May.

The release topped charts not only in East Asia, but also in countries such as Ireland, Ukraine, Russia, and Bahrain. And, of course, Taemin ranked first on domestic record charts such as Hanteo Chart and Genie No. 1.

The title song’s music video with the same name was dropped the same day and shows Taemin’s incredible visual and dancing skills.

By Martha Yiling

