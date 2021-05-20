May 20, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

SHINee’s Taemin Tops iTunes Charts With ‘Advice’

1 min read
6 hours ago TN
Taemin at a fansign at IFC Mall

Taemin at a fansign at IFC Mall. Photo: 위드태민::WithTaemin随行. CC BY 4.0.


The long-awaited return of the youngest SHINee member and the last before his mandatory service blew up worldwide charts right after the release of the album “Advice” on 18 May.

The release topped charts not only in East Asia, but also in countries such as Ireland, Ukraine, Russia, and Bahrain. And, of course, Taemin ranked first on domestic record charts such as Hanteo Chart and Genie No. 1.

The title song’s music video with the same name was dropped the same day and shows Taemin’s incredible visual and dancing skills.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By Martha Yiling
Sputnik International

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

Missiles in Rafah, Gaza 1 min read

Two Thai Workers Killed, 8 Injured near Gaza

1 day ago TN
Ganges River bank in Varanasi, India 1 min read

Corpses Disposed in India’s Rivers, Causing Environmental Experts Grave Concern

4 days ago TN
People lining up outside of a drug store to buy masks during the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China 1 min read

Tornado Blasts Through China’s Wuhan, Killing 6, Injuring Over 200

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A golf course 1 min read

Two Pattaya police shot during raid on luxury golf course house

9 mins ago TN
Man eating in a desert street in Bangkok in times of COVID-19 lockdown 1 min read

Five more COVID-19 clusters found in Bangkok

6 hours ago TN
Prayut at The Mall Bangkapi COVID-19 Vaccination Site 1 min read

Prayut Calls Off Walk-in Vaccination

6 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police Ambulances in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic 1 min read

Thailand records 2,636 new cases and 25 deaths on Thursday

6 hours ago TN

About Thailand News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Copyright © 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners. | Newsphere by AF themes.

Disabled