ØMI brings clarity with new single, “Colorblind” of his “Answer … Shadow” EP





ØMI to release single “Colorblind” that showcases his versatility and depth as an artist.

ØMI is now setting the stage for another major release under his CDL Entertainment brand. This project will materialize into the awaited EP “ANSWER … SHADOW” which is scheduled for a May release. The project will be distributed worldwide and used to further expand his sound into the world as well as boost the status of his music production. This body of art will center around the artist’s heart, mind, and soul, opening fans to a side never seen before. He aims to provide something so sonically breathtaking that it would change the industry forever. It shows the story around the self-questioned musician in light of his solo album “Who Are You?” that was released in January 2020.

One of the standout songs on the EP is the track “Colorblind.” The song acts as the final piece that is painted into the project over a smooth thoughtful instrumental. It meshes the project together in its entirety with its depth and beauty. “Colorblind” truly represents something in the music industry that has long been missing. ØMI has unlocked a new level of grace while displaying some of the best vocals the world has ever heard. He rides the beat effortlessly as he does his rendition of “Colorblind.” The track manifests the concept of the EP, expressing some conflicts and loneliness of the artist, reflecting the “shadow” aspect of the project.

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



