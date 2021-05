With a slow vaccine rollout, mounting Covid-19 cases and new variants entering the country, Thailand’s economic future seems more uncertain than ever.

Multiple times this year Thailand’s GDP growth forecast has been lowered by both domestic and international institutions, and could end up being 1%, following a contraction of 6.1% in 2020.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

