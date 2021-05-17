Bangkok rush to proactive screening after hundreds tested positive at construction sites





The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has conducted proactive screening at construction sites and surrounding areas in Lak Si district. So far, 2,000 people have been screened, with 680 testing positive, out of 1,667 construction workers. 120 of them have been sent to hospitals for treatment, while the high-risk groups have been quarantined.

The construction sites have been closed, while workers inside are provided with meals and other necessities. The Laksi district office and the police are also strictly monitoring the entrances and exits of the construction site.

By Thai PBS World

