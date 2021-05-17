May 18, 2021

Bangkok rush to proactive screening after hundreds tested positive at construction sites

Workers mixing concrete in a tub and pouring it with buckets in Trat Province

Workers mixing concrete in a tub and pouring it with buckets in Trat Province. Photo: Khaosaming / Wikimedia commons.


The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has conducted proactive screening at construction sites and surrounding areas in Lak Si district. So far, 2,000 people have been screened, with 680 testing positive, out of 1,667 construction workers. 120 of them have been sent to hospitals for treatment, while the high-risk groups have been quarantined.

The construction sites have been closed, while workers inside are provided with meals and other necessities. The Laksi district office and the police are also strictly monitoring the entrances and exits of the construction site.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

