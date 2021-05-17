Prayut Attends Inspection Visit at The Mall Bangkapi COVID-19 Vaccination Site





On Friday, May 14th 2021, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, accompanied by Mr.Anutin Charnwirakun Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Public Health, Pol Gen Asawin Kwanmuang, Governor of Bangkok, attended an inspection visit to observe the trial phase of the vaccination procedures at the Covid-19 vaccination site in The Mall Bangkapi. The vaccination site will commence its first vaccination shot on this day, May 14th, 2021, which will be testing its systems and capacity by limiting vaccinations for only the medical frontliners, health personnel, medical volunteers, and high-risk industry groups, who have registered with the BMA Health Department. As for the general public, registration will be available soon through the Line Official Account (Line OA) and Mobile Application “Mor Prom”.

Khun Supaluck Umpujh, Chairwoman of The Mall Group Co., Ltd., discloses, “The Mall Group has always been by the Thai people’s side. We rally together to cooperate with all the private sectors and support the governmental sectors, in order to have the vaccine for Covid-19 available as soon as possible, which will then in turn take us closer to the restoration of the nation’s economy and get everyone through this Covid-19 crisis swiftly together. The Mall Group has been selected by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), BMA Health Department, Nonthaburi Public Health Office, Health Office Nakhon Ratchasima, and The Thai Chamber of Commerce, to accommodate the Covid-19 vaccination site for the people, which we eagerly gave our support in investing a budget of over 200 Million Baht.

• Sponsored MCC Hall area of over 15,000 sqm. at 4 branches, including: The Mall Bangkapi, The Mall Bangkae, The Mall Lifestore Ngamwongwan, and The Mall Korat.

• Sponsored an investment of over 70 Million Baht for hiring officers and volunteers to assist in the vaccination processes. We have also allocated the budget to prepare set meals and beverage for all medical and health personnel; also to prepare many equipment to assure the convenience of all the vaccination processes at The Mall Bangkae and Bangkapi. The investment also includes all utility bills for all 4 branches and much more.

The Mall Bangkapi has been selected by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to be a model location for the preparation and implementation management of a Covid-19 vaccination site for the public, to lead the way as an example for the other partners in the network. The site can accommodate about 2,000 people for vaccinations daily.

The first Covid-19 vaccination on the grounds of The Mall Group will be held at The Mall Bangkapi branch. The Mall is collaborating with Nopparatrajathanee Hospital, which has provided medical and health personnel for the services. Therefore, today, May 14th, 2021, will be a trial round for the systematic procedures by limiting the vaccination for only the medical frontliners and health personnel, volunteers, and high-risk industry groups, who have registered with the BMA Health Department from 09.00-17.00. Then we will continue with other branches, at The Mall Bangkae within May 2021. As for The Mall Lifestore Ngamwongwan and The Mall Korat, we plan to be ready to vaccinate the public starting in June 2021 onwards.

For the general public, who are interested to receive the Covid-19 vaccination at The Mall Bangkapi, will be able to register for their vaccination rights through the Line Official Account (Line OA) and Mobile Application “Mor Prom”. Citizens can also contact directly with the hospital they are currently getting treated at, the subdistrict hospital, or the village health volunteer organization, which will be open for registrations soon and proceed to roll-out the vaccinations to the general public Please wait for the official announcement from the government on this matter.

The launching of this Covid-19 vaccination site in The Mall Bangkapi Department Store is honored to welcome Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha and Bangkok’s Governor, Pol Gen Asawin Kwanmuang, on their inspection visit and observation of the trial vaccination procedures. The Prime Minister and the Governor will also be welcomed and accompanied by The Mall Group’s Chairwoman Khun Supaluck Umpujh, and The Mall Group executives, including: Khun Achara – Khun Suttipong Umpujh; Senior Executive Vice President, Khun Jakkrit Keeratichokchaikun, Chief Business Office and Khun Voralak Tulaphorn, Chief Marketing Officer.

The Mall Group, as the model location for the preparation and implementation management of a Covid-19 vaccination site for the public, aims to lead the way as an example for the other network partners and initiate as the first branch for vaccinations at The Mall Bangkapi. We are ready to support the governmental sector in distributing the vaccines to the people as soon as possible. We would also like to extend our sincere gratitude and support to the doctors, medical frontliners, and all medical and health personnel, who are doing their best and being resilient in their line of duty amidst this Covid-19 pandemic crisis. The Mall Group promises that we will proceed forward in helping to our fullest capability in every way. We will stand beside Thailand and the Thai people in every situation, for us to advance through this crisis together as soon as possible.

