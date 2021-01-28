MOPH accelerates vaccine registration, allowing private sector to import COVID-19 vaccines





BANGKOK (NNT) – Dr. Narong Saiwong, the Deputy Permanent Secretary and spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), dismissed a claim that the importation of two million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca is unfair to private hospitals, because the volume is too small and those receiving the vaccine are in a limited range. Also, the private hospitals which order vaccines from other companies still can’t import them, because the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not yet registered them and it is considered a risk to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

He said the FDA insisted that registration of the COVID-19 vaccines has not been delayed, but adheres to safety and quality standards. The documents must be complete because it is a product related to the life of the people. The FDA has fully facilitated the registration of the COVID-19 vaccines by mobilizing internal and external experts to consider them, so that the vaccines can be approved as soon as possible. It is not possible to relax regulations or reduce supervision because it is a product related to people’s lives.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,

Rewriter: Hugh Brammar

National News Bureau of Thailand

