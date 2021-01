The Faculty of Medicine of Chulalongkorn University is expected to begin the first phase of candidate COVID-19 vaccine trials in humans next April.

Should the vaccine candidate pass phase 1 and 2 trials, and the efficacy and safety assessments, the large scale production could begin in late 2021.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

