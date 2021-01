SURAT THANI: Packages of crystal methamphetamine, or ice, weighing a total of 17 kilogrammes were washed ashore on a Koh Samui beach on Wednesday.

Villagers informed local police of that 17 tightly sealed plastic packages had been found on Hat Koh Taen beach in tambon Taling Ngam.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supapong Chaolan

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts

SHARE THIS ARTICLE: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

Email