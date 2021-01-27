Stakes high for Thailand’s opposition as censure debate targets government

Stakes high for Thailand’s opposition as censure debate targets government1 min read
The opposition is unlikely to upend the government in next month’s censure debate, as has been the case previously. But its performance will show if opposition MPs are indeed serious about scrutinising the powers-that-be and if they are up to the task of protecting taxpayers’ interests.
The opposition bloc’s performance during last year’s no-confidence debate brought allegations of “match-fixing”, with critics claiming certain Cabinet members were intentionally spared scrutiny.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World