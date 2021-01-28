Local herb study on Covid-19 patients to continue





Authorities will continue to study the efficacy of a local herb in treating Covid-19 patients after promising results during a trial.

The second phase of the study aims to confirm whether the herb, whose scientific name is andrographis paniculata and known as “fah talai jone”, is efficient in treating the patients, according to the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine and three other agencies.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts

SHARE THIS ARTICLE: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

Email





