January 28, 2021

Local herb study on Covid-19 patients to continue

A nurse during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

A nurse during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


Authorities will continue to study the efficacy of a local herb in treating Covid-19 patients after promising results during a trial.

The second phase of the study aims to confirm whether the herb, whose scientific name is andrographis paniculata and known as “fah talai jone”, is efficient in treating the patients, according to the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine and three other agencies.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST

