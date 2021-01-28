Local herb study on Covid-19 patients to continue

Local herb study on Covid-19 patients to continue1 min read
Authorities will continue to study the efficacy of a local herb in treating Covid-19 patients after promising results during a trial.
The second phase of the study aims to confirm whether the herb, whose scientific name is andrographis paniculata and known as “fah talai jone”, is efficient in treating the patients, according to the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine and three other agencies.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST