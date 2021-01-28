January 28, 2021

Royal Gazette officially lists six golfing resorts for foreign tourists as part of quarantine

10 hours ago TN
Golf course in Nakhon Nayok, Thailand

Golf course in Nakhon Nayok, Thailand. Photo: Thailand News.


The Royal Gazette has announced six golfing resorts on its list of Covid-19 quarantine accommodations issued on January 27th, effective immediately, as Thailand has planned to reopen its international tourism sector to boost the domestic economy during the Covid19 Coronavirus outbreak.

Thailand approved golf quarantine for foreign golfers in December 2020 and the list of six approved golf resorts is the result of the strict revision, which includes inspecting checklists and certifying the overall standard according to the criteria set by the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News

