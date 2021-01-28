Royal Gazette officially lists six golfing resorts for foreign tourists as part of quarantine

Royal Gazette officially lists six golfing resorts for foreign tourists as part of quarantine1 min read
The Royal Gazette has announced six golfing resorts on its list of Covid-19 quarantine accommodations issued on January 27th, effective immediately, as Thailand has planned to reopen its international tourism sector to boost the domestic economy during the Covid19 Coronavirus outbreak.
Thailand approved golf quarantine for foreign golfers in December 2020 and the list of six approved golf resorts is the result of the strict revision, which includes inspecting checklists and certifying the overall standard according to the criteria set by the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News