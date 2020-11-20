Health Minister eyes Thailand’s medical tourism post COVID-19

Health Minister eyes Thailand’s medical tourism post COVID-191 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Minister of Public Health is optimistic Thailand will be the first choice of medical tourists after the COVID-19 pandemic ends, thanks to the country’s robust public health system and hospitality.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of a spine center at Nakornthon Hospital in Bangkok, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul stressed the country’s readiness to generate revenue from the healthcare sector, and to improve healthcare services to members of the public.
Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand