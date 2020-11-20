November 20, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Health Minister eyes Thailand’s medical tourism post COVID-19

1 min read
8 mins ago TN
Hospital bed in Thailand

A hospital bed in Thailand. Photo: pxhere.


BANGKOK (NNT) – The Minister of Public Health is optimistic Thailand will be the first choice of medical tourists after the COVID-19 pandemic ends, thanks to the country’s robust public health system and hospitality.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a spine center at Nakornthon Hospital in Bangkok, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul stressed the country’s readiness to generate revenue from the healthcare sector, and to improve healthcare services to members of the public.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

Health Minister eyes Thailand's medical tourism post COVID-19 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Police charges against 30 demonstrators outside the parliament

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai police ready to use lèse majesté law against protesters who offend the Monarchy

1 day ago TN
1 min read

All laws, articles will be used against violent protesters: Prayut

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Police charges against 30 demonstrators outside the parliament

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Health Minister eyes Thailand’s medical tourism post COVID-19

8 mins ago TN
1 min read

Dog bites South African boy at Ao Nang Beach

26 mins ago TN
1 min read

Excessive PM2.5 dust detected in eight areas in Bangkok and its suburbs

27 mins ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close