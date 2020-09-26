September 26, 2020

WHO says African herbal remedies can be used to treat COVID-19

Coronavirus (Covid-19) test tube

Coronavirus (Covid-19) test tube. Photo: fernando zhiminaicela / Pîxabay.


The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved the third phase of testing African herbal medicines supposed to treat coronavirus infection.

The next phase of testing is critical to assess a new product’s safety and effectiveness, RIA Novosti reports, citing a WHO statement.

The onset of COVID-19, like the outbreak of Ebola in West Africa, highlighted the need to strengthen healthcare systems and accelerate research and development programs, including in traditional medicine, said Prosper Tumusiime, Director of Universal Health Coverage at the WHO Regional Office for Africa.

WHO says African herbal remedies can be used to treat COVID-19

