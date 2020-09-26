September 26, 2020

Prayut urges UN to ensure all countries have access to COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine

COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Pikist.


Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha has urged the United Nations to play a leading role in ensuring that all countries get equal access to COVID-19 vaccines, if and when they become available.

In his address to the United Nations General Assembly, via tele-conference on Saturday (Friday afternoon New York time), Thailand’s Prime Minister said that all countries must have belief in multi-lateral cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, as he offered moral support to all countries for their efforts to contain the pandemic.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

