Thai Energy Minister expects full economic recovery in 2 years





BANGKOK(NNT)-Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister for economic affairs and Minister of Energy has revealed an outlook for Thailand’s economy to fully recover from the COVID-19 crisis in 2 years, with the debt-to-GDP ratio maintained below 60 percent.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Supattanapong Punmeechaow gave a lecture on options and the survival of Thailand, in which he has forecast that the Thai economy will recover from the COVID-19 crisis in two years, or at the earliest by the end of 2021, thanks to the government’s measures.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Asma Thinkohkaew

National News Bureau of Thailand

