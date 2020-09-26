Thai Energy Minister expects full economic recovery in 2 years

Thai Energy Minister expects full economic recovery in 2 years1 min read
BANGKOK(NNT)-Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister for economic affairs and Minister of Energy has revealed an outlook for Thailand’s economy to fully recover from the COVID-19 crisis in 2 years, with the debt-to-GDP ratio maintained below 60 percent.
The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Supattanapong Punmeechaow gave a lecture on options and the survival of Thailand, in which he has forecast that the Thai economy will recover from the COVID-19 crisis in two years, or at the earliest by the end of 2021, thanks to the government’s measures.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Asma Thinkohkaew
National News Bureau of Thailand