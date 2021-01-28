January 28, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Meet China’s First Hydrogen-Powered Locomotive

1 min read
25 mins ago TN
High speed train at railway station in China

High speed train at railway station in China. Photo: Pixabay. CC0.


Chinese train manufacturer, Datong, has rolled out the first homemade hydrogen fuel cell hybrid locomotive. The official presentation of the new locomotive took place at Datong’s plant in Shanxi Province, as reported by news agency Xinhua on Wednesday.

The innovative locomotive is designed to move at a speed of up to 80 km/h and is able to run continuously for 24.5 hours.

Hydrogen has recently taken the limelight in the debate about developing a green economy. As people struggle to find alternatives to fossil fuels, with most advanced economies vowing to achieve carbon neutrality, hydrogen can decarbonise the world economy because it can be produced renewably, and this is why it is such an important element, especially in transportation sphere.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By Nikita Folomov
Sputnik International

Meet China's First Hydrogen-Powered Locomotive 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

China Passes Law Allowing Coastguard to Use Force against Foreign Vessels

4 days ago TN
1 min read

Nepal Turning Everest Garbage Into Art Exhibit to Raise Awareness of Mountain’s Trash Problem

5 days ago TN
1 min read

China Reports 109 New COVID-19 Cases Ahead Lunar New Year

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

BMA urged to take action against COVID-19 patients who hide from authorities

5 mins ago TN
1 min read

FDA Gives Green Light for Hemp Growing

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Meet China’s First Hydrogen-Powered Locomotive

25 mins ago TN
2 min read

MOPH accelerates vaccine registration, allowing private sector to import COVID-19 vaccines

36 mins ago TN