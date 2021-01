BANGKOK, Jan 28 (TNA) — Farmers, government and private organizations and general people can seek permission to grow hemp for various purposes from Jan 29 onwards, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

FDA deputy secretary-general Supatra Boonserm said the green light resulted from a new ministerial regulation that would take effect on Jan 29 and allow the acquisition, production, sales and possession of hemp.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

