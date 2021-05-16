May 16, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Bangkok to vaccinate half a million people this month, millions more this year

1 min read
5 mins ago TN
A hospitalman, prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to a patient

A hospitalman, prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to a patient. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando) / U.S. Secretary of Defense. CC BY 2.0.


The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is aiming to inoculate at least 500,000 people by the end of May, and as many as a million a month from June, said Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang today (Sunday).

The governor also inspected the capital’s vaccination facility at the Central Ladprao shopping mall today, where 850 public bus, electric train and boat drivers and 300 garbage collectors are to be inoculated against COVID-19.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

COVID-19 field hospital to provide urgent care and assistance to people in Bangkok 1 min read

Prayut Opens Big Field Hospital in Nonthaburi

1 day ago TN
Street food at Chakrabongse Road. Phra Nakhon District, Bangkok 1 min read

Twofresh markets in Bangkok closed after traders and workers found infected with COVID-19

1 day ago TN
Land Rover outside Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok 1 min read

Bangkok Remand Prison Sealed Off

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A hospitalman, prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to a patient 1 min read

Bangkok to vaccinate half a million people this month, millions more this year

5 mins ago TN
Two healthcare workers at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Nonthaburi. 1 min read

Thailand logs 2,302 new infections and 24 COVID-related deaths on Sunday

2 hours ago TN
View of Patong Beach in Phuket 1 min read

Thais, foreigners arrested for drinking at Patong Beach

2 hours ago TN
Songkhla Sea Port 1 min read

Foreign vessel with COVID-19 infected crew anchored off Songkhla

3 hours ago TN