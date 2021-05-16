Bangkok to vaccinate half a million people this month, millions more this year





The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is aiming to inoculate at least 500,000 people by the end of May, and as many as a million a month from June, said Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang today (Sunday).

The governor also inspected the capital’s vaccination facility at the Central Ladprao shopping mall today, where 850 public bus, electric train and boat drivers and 300 garbage collectors are to be inoculated against COVID-19.

By Thai PBS World

