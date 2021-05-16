1,104 more inmates of Thonburi Prison found with COVID-19 on Sunday





1,104 more confirmed COVID-19 cases have been found in Thonburi Remand Prison today (Sunday), in addition to the 1,219 cases reported in three prisons yesterday, 506 cases in Klong Prem prison on Friday, and 2,835 cases reported in two prisons on Wednesday, according to the Corrections Department.

According to the department’s press release today (Sunday), the infected inmates in Thonburi are either asymptomatic or are exhibiting only mild symptoms and that anti-viral Favipiravir tablets have been administered to those with mild symptoms. Active RT-PCR screening is being conducted on inmates who were previously cleared of the disease, to make sure that they are not infected, before being separated from the other inmates.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



