May 16, 2021

1,104 more inmates of Thonburi Prison found with COVID-19 on Sunday

Thai Prisoner Police Truck with a bus license plate

Thai Prisoner Police Truck with a bus license plate. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.


1,104 more confirmed COVID-19 cases have been found in Thonburi Remand Prison today (Sunday), in addition to the 1,219 cases reported in three prisons yesterday, 506 cases in Klong Prem prison on Friday, and 2,835 cases reported in two prisons on Wednesday, according to the Corrections Department.

According to the department’s press release today (Sunday), the infected inmates in Thonburi are either asymptomatic or are exhibiting only mild symptoms and that anti-viral Favipiravir tablets have been administered to those with mild symptoms. Active RT-PCR screening is being conducted on inmates who were previously cleared of the disease, to make sure that they are not infected, before being separated from the other inmates.

