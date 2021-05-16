Two Americans, one Thai arrested for alleged abduction

Two Americans, one Thai arrested for alleged abduction1 min read
Two male Americans and a Thai man have been arrested by Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police over the alleged kidnapping of a Taiwanese businessman for ransom following a business conflict.
The arrests of the three men were revealed at a press conference on Saturday night by Pol Lt Gen Jiraphop Phuridet, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, in the presence of Pol Maj Gen Suwat Saengnoom, the CSD commander, and some other CSD officers.
Full story: Bangkok Post
WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM
BANGKOK POST