May 16, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Corpses Disposed in India’s Rivers, Causing Environmental Experts Grave Concern

1 min read
8 mins ago TN
Ganges River bank in Varanasi, India

Ganges River bank in Varanasi, India. Photo: dMz / Pixabay.


India has grappled with an exponential rise in COVID cases over the last month, prompting critics to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his government’s handling of the pandemic.

Panic has gripped several Indian states, as dozens of bodies thought to be those of Covid patients have washed ashore on the banks of the River Ganges.

In the last week, such bodies have been found in the Ghazipur and Ballia districts of Uttar Pradesh, as well as Buxar district in Bihar state. India’s Madhya Pradesh has also reported similar incidents.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By Advitya Bahl
Sputnik International

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

People lining up outside of a drug store to buy masks during the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China 1 min read

Tornado Blasts Through China’s Wuhan, Killing 6, Injuring Over 200

22 hours ago TN
Smoke above Gaza Strip 1 min read

Violent Clashes Break Out Across Israel Amid IDF-Hamas Rocket Exchanges

3 days ago TN
FAW Jiefang CA-1122J military truck of Myanmar Army 2 min read

Forty Myanmar Junta Troop Deaths Reported After Clashes with Rebel Army and Local Militia

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Ganges River bank in Varanasi, India 1 min read

Corpses Disposed in India’s Rivers, Causing Environmental Experts Grave Concern

8 mins ago TN
CSD Crime Suppression Division, a police force especially working against drug trafficking 1 min read

Two Americans, one Thai arrested for alleged abduction

18 mins ago TN
Thai Prisoner Police Truck with a bus license plate 1 min read

1,104 more inmates of Thonburi Prison found with COVID-19 on Sunday

21 mins ago TN
A hospitalman, prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to a patient 1 min read

Bangkok to vaccinate half a million people this month, millions more this year

6 hours ago TN