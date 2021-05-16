Corpses Disposed in India’s Rivers, Causing Environmental Experts Grave Concern





India has grappled with an exponential rise in COVID cases over the last month, prompting critics to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his government’s handling of the pandemic.

Panic has gripped several Indian states, as dozens of bodies thought to be those of Covid patients have washed ashore on the banks of the River Ganges.

In the last week, such bodies have been found in the Ghazipur and Ballia districts of Uttar Pradesh, as well as Buxar district in Bihar state. India’s Madhya Pradesh has also reported similar incidents.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By Advitya Bahl

Sputnik International

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



