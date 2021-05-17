Daily new COVID infections reach record high of 9,635 cases Monday, with 6,800+ in prisons

Daily new COVID infections reach record high of 9,635 cases Monday, with 6,800+ in prisons1 min read
New COVID-19 infections in Thailand today increased exponentially, to a new single day record of 9,635 cases, thanks to the inclusion of 6,853 infections among prison inmates, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) Spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin.
The spread of the disease continues to surge in Bangkok and its suburbs, logging 2,362 additional infections today, whereas the spread of the disease in the other provinces is steadily slowing.
By Thai PBS World