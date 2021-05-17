May 17, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Nearly 4,000 Inmates Infected With COVID in Chiang Mai

1 min read
51 mins ago TN
Police car in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Police pickup in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Photo: Love Krittaya.


CHIANG MAI, May 17 (TNA) – The biggest cluster of inmates with COVID-19 is at the Chang Mai Central Prison in the northern province where as many as 3,929 inmates had the disease.

Local authorities including Chiang Mai governor Charoenrit Sa-nguansat and Maj Gen Thanatpol Kosaisewi, deputy commander of the Third Army, confirmed the figures while insisting that the situation was under control despite the high number of infections at the prison thanks to systematic and efficient medical services.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

Traffic police in Chiang Mai 1 min read

Chiang Mai Uni student slashes chest with razor blade in protest against lèse majesté law

6 days ago TN
Trash bin in Thailand 1 min read

American man arrested in Chiang Mai for allegedly killing his two-month pregnant wife in Nan

1 week ago TN
Pantip Plaza in Chiang Mai 1 min read

Chiang Mai Prohibits Indoor Mass Gatherings

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Sign in Hua Lumpong MRT station "To Bang Sue" 1 min read

Bang Sue Railway Station sets up walk-in vaccination centre

11 mins ago TN
Police car in Chiang Mai, Thailand 1 min read

Nearly 4,000 Inmates Infected With COVID in Chiang Mai

51 mins ago TN
Girls wearing masks on a crosswalk in Bangkok during the COVID-19 pandemic 1 min read

Daily new COVID infections reach record high of 9,635 cases Monday, with 6,800+ in prisons

1 hour ago TN
Ganges River bank in Varanasi, India 1 min read

Corpses Disposed in India’s Rivers, Causing Environmental Experts Grave Concern

20 hours ago TN