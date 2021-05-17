Nearly 4,000 Inmates Infected With COVID in Chiang Mai





CHIANG MAI, May 17 (TNA) – The biggest cluster of inmates with COVID-19 is at the Chang Mai Central Prison in the northern province where as many as 3,929 inmates had the disease.

Local authorities including Chiang Mai governor Charoenrit Sa-nguansat and Maj Gen Thanatpol Kosaisewi, deputy commander of the Third Army, confirmed the figures while insisting that the situation was under control despite the high number of infections at the prison thanks to systematic and efficient medical services.

