A field hospital has been set up in Zone 6 of the Chiang Mai prison after 144 new prisoners and two officials were found to have been infected with Covid-19, Corrections Department director-general Aryut Sinthoppan said on Monday.

Mr Aryut said the new infections were detected between April 12-22 while new prisoners were put in quarantine for Covid-19 screening.

Full story: Bangkok Post

King-oua Laohong

BANGKOK POST