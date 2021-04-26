Tougher measures ahead for Bangkok and 5 other provinces as 2,048 new COVID-19 cases are recorded today





The Thai Ministry of Public Health will propose to the CCSA subcommittee, today or tomorrow, that they increase restrictions in six Red Zone provinces, including Bangkok, where cumulative COVID-19 infections since April 1st exceed 500 cases.

To make sure that new virus variants, carried by people arriving from abroad, do not spread out of quarantine facilities, Dr. Opart Karnkawinpong, director-general of Disease Control Department, said that the Public Health Ministry will propose that the CCSA subcommittee extend the quarantine period from 10 to 14 days and require all those under quarantine to remain in their rooms during their entire isolation period.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



