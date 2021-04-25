



A group of Thai medical professionals has issued a statement, asking the country’s prime minster to reconsider locking down the country again as a matter of urgency, citing the rapid spread of the latest wave of COVID-19 infections and fears that the medical system will collapse.

The statement also criticizes the government’s management ability, saying the 1668 hotline, which is supposed to help find beds for COVID-19 patients, is an indicator that management is failing. It also said that people do not have equal access to treatment, and some are paying for that with their lives.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

