April 26, 2021

Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok To Receive New COVID Patients

Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok

Nimibutr Stadium indoor sporting arena in Bangkok. Photo: www.thai-fussball.com


BANGKOK, April 26 (TNA) – The Nimibutr stadium in Bangkok has been turned into a reception center for new COVID-19 patients, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Mr Anutin said that the Ministry of Tourism and Sports allowed the modification of the stadium so that it became a facility with 300 beds to admit the COVID-19 patients who had waited for hospital beds for a few days and had not been admitted to any hospital.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA


