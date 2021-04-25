



BANGKOK (NNT) – Available hospital beds are now running out fast as new cases of COVID-19 are on the rise. The government announced today that it has introduced measures to ensure all infected persons get the hospital bed they need.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) today revealed the latest hospital bed availability for COVID-19 patients, with 21,138 beds out of 40,524 across the country available for more COVID-19 patients.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



