BANGKOK (NNT) – Available hospital beds are now running out fast as new cases of COVID-19 are on the rise. The government announced today that it has introduced measures to ensure all infected persons get the hospital bed they need.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) today revealed the latest hospital bed availability for COVID-19 patients, with 21,138 beds out of 40,524 across the country available for more COVID-19 patients.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand


