



PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong has levelled a very clear warning for all people to wear face masks at all times while in public on the island, or else face a fine, and consular officials will be sought to discuss “problem foreigners” failing to comply with COVID-protection measures.

Speaking after the urgent meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Apr 21), Vice Governor Pichet said, “The Phuket Provincial Office will ask for cooperation with people [for them] to wear masks.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



