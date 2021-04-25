PanARMENIAN.Net – U.S. President Joe Biden’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide has ignited anger in Turkey, with the country’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu describing the decision as “populist”.

“We have nothing to learn from anybody on our own past. Political opportunism is the greatest betrayal to peace and justice,” Çavuşoğlu wrote on Twitter

“We entirely reject this statement based solely on populism.”

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network


