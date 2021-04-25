



Bangkok’s Communicable Disease Committee has decided to close 31 types of venue and make it compulsory for everyone to wear a face mask when they are outdoors, effective for 2 weeks, starting Monday.

Pol Cpt Pongsakorn Kwanmuang, spokesman for the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority (BMA), said that the new restrictions were announced after a meeting of the Communicable Disease Committee, chaired by Governor Aswin Kwanmuang, to cope with the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Bangkok, where 1,582 new infections were recorded on Saturday alone.

Full story: Link Name

By Thai PBS World

