PanARMENIAN.Net – A set of secretly taken photographs show Diyarbakir’s Surp Giragos Armenian Apostolic Church in descretion, the Armenian Weekly reports.

The church has been off limits to the public since the most recent clashes between the Turkish military and Kurdish fighters in Diyarbakir.

The photographs were taken in July 2017.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network