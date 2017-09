LAMPANG – A woman was killed and three other people injured when two pick-up trucks collided on Highway 1 between Lampang and Tak in Sop Prap district on Sunday morning.

The accident, which occurred at about 7am between kilometre markers 647-648 near Wattana village in tambon Sop Prap, involved a Chevrolet pick-up and an Isuzu D-Max pick-up.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ASSAWIN WONGNORKAEW

BANGKOK POST