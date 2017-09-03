North Korea successfully tests hydrogen-bomb

North Korean media has declared a successful test of a hydrogen bomb, a few short hours after announcing that the country’s military possess such a weapon which can be loaded atop the DPRK’s existing missile systems.

North Korea hailed the test as “success” and “meaningful step” in completing a the most powerful kind of nuclear weapon, apparently all from domestically produced components. North Korea also stated that the test was safe and that no nuclear material had leaked into the environment during the underground detonation.

The US, South Korea and China all confirmed the presence of a ‘man made earthquake’ emanating from North Korean soil which was confirmed as measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale.

Japan later stated that the earthquake which was ten times bigger than those resulting from previous North Korean subterranean bomb tests, had in fact been the result of nuclear activity.

Full story: theduran.com

By Adam Garrie

The Duran