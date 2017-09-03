Monday, September 4, 2017
Thai PM, Chinese President to hold talk in BRICS Summit

Prayut Chan-o-cha & H.E. Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Minister of Tourism & Sports
BANGKOK, 3 September 2017 (NNT) – The Prime Minister of Thailand will be holding a bilateral exchange with the Prime Minister of China on the High Speed Railway projects during the upcoming BRICS Summit in China, says a spokesman.

Deputy Government Spokesman Lt Gen Weerachon Sukondhapatipak has revealed that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha will be attending the 9th BRICS Summit on 4-5 September 2017, among leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, as invited by China. The BRICS summit this year aims for the inclusion of new emerging markets namely Egypt, Tajikistan, Mexico, Guinea, and Thailand.

