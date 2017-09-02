Saturday, September 2, 2017
PM preparing to attend BRICS Summit

Wangfujing street in Beijing, China
TN News

BANGKOK, 1 September 2017 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha is scheduled to lead a high-level delegation to attend the Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue (EMDCD) during the 9th BRICS Summit in Xiamen, China, on 5 September 2017.

The high-level delegation will include Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak, Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai and Transport Minister Arkhom Termphitthayaphaisit as well as other senior government officials.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,
Rewriter: Nattakorn Ploddee
National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN
