PM preparing to attend BRICS Summit

BANGKOK, 1 September 2017 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha is scheduled to lead a high-level delegation to attend the Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue (EMDCD) during the 9th BRICS Summit in Xiamen, China, on 5 September 2017.

The high-level delegation will include Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak, Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai and Transport Minister Arkhom Termphitthayaphaisit as well as other senior government officials.

