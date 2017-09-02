Dutch Anti-Zionist Activists Accused of Shouting Slurs at BDS Rally

A Dutch Jewish civic group has filed a police report over anti-Semitic chants shouted by protesters in Rotterdam recently.

The Rotterdam branch of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement organized the July 22 action under the name of a newly formed organization called the Palestinian Community in the Netherlands (PGNL), according a statement released Wednesday by the Dutch Central Jewish Board.

Rotterdam BDS advertised the event on their Facebook page a day before through senior Al-Aqsa Foundation operative Amin Abou Rashed. Al-Aqsa was banned in 2003 after being flagged as a “front” group for the Palestinian Islamic organization Hamas by the Dutch Secret Service.

