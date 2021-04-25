Thailand is barring all Indians and other foreigners arriving from India from entering the country due to the severe coronavirus crisis there.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesman, said on Sunday Thailand has postponed the process of issuing certificates of entry for Indian citizens and foreigners arriving from India. The document is compulsory for all people who plan to come to Thailand.

