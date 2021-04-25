



India has set a new global record of most Covid-19 infections registered in a single day. The nation is enduring a coronavirus “storm,” PM Narendra Modi has said, urging everyone to be cautious and get vaccinated.

India has let its guard down and became overconfident after successfully tackling the first wave of coronavirus only to get heavily hit by the second one, Modi has admitted, in a radio address on Sunday.

“We were confident, our spirits were up after successfully tackling the first wave, but this storm has shaken the nation.”

The prime minister urged citizens to exercise caution and not to panic, advising them to get information on the Covid-19 crisis only from “authentic sources.” He also assured the public that the federal government-sponsored vaccination campaign continues, urging local authorities to speed up the process.

Full story: rt.com

