Bang Sue Railway Central Station will offer walk-in vaccination services for people in Bangkok and surrounding provinces next month, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob says.

A vast area covering 13,500 square metres is being turned into a Covid-19 vaccine station with the aim of administering 10,000 doses per day, he said.

