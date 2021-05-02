May 2, 2021

Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport turned into vaccination center

Yaksha Statue at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok

Yaksha Statue at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Photo:


Taking advantage of the low passenger flow generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Suvarnabhumi International Airport of Bangkok, in Thailand, became a vaccination center against the disease where around one thousand doses are applied every day.

The Thai authorities aim to vaccinate around 30 thousand people whose work is being carried out at the airport and in the surrounding areas by the end of May, in order to reactivate tourism, an activity that contributes around 13% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

According to figures from the airport operator Airports of Thailand, in 2019 this terminal received 65 million 424 thousand 564 passengers. In contrast, during March 2021, only 6,737 passengers entered the country.

To support the reopening of the country to tourism, the government has proposed to vaccinate 300,000 people per day in an effort to open the borders by the end of the year.

-Thailand News


