May 12, 2021

Public Health Ministry Aims to Vaccinate 5 Million People in Bangkok in 2 months

Vials of COVID-19 vaccine

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Public Health Ministry aims to get around 70% of Bangkok’s residents, or about 5 million people, vaccinated against COVID-19 in two months.

Government sub-committee on COVID-19 vaccination management chairman Dr. Sophon Mekthon said the mass vaccination drive is aimed at curbing the serious outbreak in the capital. People aged over 18 are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccination, if they do not have any medical contraindications.

