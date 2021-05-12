Public Health Ministry Aims to Vaccinate 5 Million People in Bangkok in 2 months

Public Health Ministry Aims to Vaccinate 5 Million People in Bangkok in 2 months1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Public Health Ministry aims to get around 70% of Bangkok’s residents, or about 5 million people, vaccinated against COVID-19 in two months.
Government sub-committee on COVID-19 vaccination management chairman Dr. Sophon Mekthon said the mass vaccination drive is aimed at curbing the serious outbreak in the capital. People aged over 18 are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccination, if they do not have any medical contraindications.
