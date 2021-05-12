‘Vaccine hesitancy’ bites in Thailand – but one province has the antidote





At a time when Thailand is struggling to convince its citizens to sign up for free COVID-19 vaccination, Lampang has recorded remarkable success, getting all eligible residents to register for jabs.

A total of 223,796 residents of the northern province have already booked COVID-19 shots, filling the slots reserved for at-risk people.

The government is currently offering vaccination registration to people aged over 60 and those suffering from certain chronic conditions.

