May 12, 2021

‘Vaccine hesitancy’ bites in Thailand – but one province has the antidote

Bell tower in Lampang

Bell tower in Lampang, northern Thailand. Photo: Paul Arps / flickr.


At a time when Thailand is struggling to convince its citizens to sign up for free COVID-19 vaccination, Lampang has recorded remarkable success, getting all eligible residents to register for jabs.

A total of 223,796 residents of the northern province have already booked COVID-19 shots, filling the slots reserved for at-risk people.

The government is currently offering vaccination registration to people aged over 60 and those suffering from certain chronic conditions.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

