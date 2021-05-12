Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand Warns Airlines to Check Certificates of Entry





BANGKOK (NNT) – The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has stressed that all airlines must check the Certificate of Entry (CoE) of all foreign passengers before they arrive in Thailand, in compliance with the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s screening guidelines.

The order came after the ministry suspended the issuance of CoEs for foreign arrivals from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal, after a Thai returnee from Pakistan was found to have contracted the highly contagious COVID-19 strain spreading in India.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paphamon Arayasukawat

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



