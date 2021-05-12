Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand Warns Airlines to Check Certificates of Entry

Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand Warns Airlines to Check Certificates of Entry1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has stressed that all airlines must check the Certificate of Entry (CoE) of all foreign passengers before they arrive in Thailand, in compliance with the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s screening guidelines.
The order came after the ministry suspended the issuance of CoEs for foreign arrivals from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal, after a Thai returnee from Pakistan was found to have contracted the highly contagious COVID-19 strain spreading in India.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand