KHON KAEN — It will be a weird weekend in Khon Kaen when an alternative music festival returns later this month to the heart of Isaan.

It won’t be a musician headlining the return of Toey Freshtival, but leafy and slightly bitter Chinese kale. Pose for selfies beside the piles of fresh Chinese kale spread throughout the event, use them as props in kale-powered gun fights but be careful – some will definitely be thrown from the stage.

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

