Creditors approve Thai Airways restructuring plan

Creditors approve Thai Airways restructuring plan1 min read
Thai Airways International (THAI)’s restructuring plan was approved by creditors yesterday (Wednesday), holding 91.56% of the carrier’s combined debts.
The airline’s creditors, who met via video conference, after the postponement of the meeting on May 12th, also approved the appointment of five administrators, former THAI President Piyasvasti Amranand, Acting THAI President Chansin Treenuchagron, Pornchai Thiravet of Finance Ministry, Former Energy Minister Siri Jirapongphan and Bangkok Bank’s Executive Vice President Kraisorn Barameeauychai.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World