Thailand lowers economic growth forecast for 2021







Thailand lowered its economic growth forecast for 2021, as the Southeast Asian country faces the most severe wave of COVID-19 in history.

Last year, the Thai economy recorded the deepest contraction since the 1997 Asian financial crisis with a 6.1 percent decline.

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) predicted that the economy would recover in the first quarter of the year, estimating a growth rate of 1.5 to 2.5 percent.

However, it lowered its forecast for this year to a range of 0.7 to 1.2 percent.

NESDC made its latest forecast based on an assessment of the domestic situation, but if the epidemic continues and the restrictive measures are extended into the fourth quarter, Gross domestic product (GDP) may fall below 0.7 percent.

-Thailand News (TN)






